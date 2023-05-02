Narayana Institute students excel in JEE Mains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Institute has maintained the tradition of good success in JEE Mains result that was declared recently.

A total of 196 students of the Institute qualified for JEE Advanced. Of them, over 50 per cent will qualify for National Institutes of Technology admission. Director of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya and Zonal Academic Head Nirupama Chennapalli appreciated the success of the students who were felicitated at the institute campus. The institute also started marathon guidance for the upcoming JEE Advanced.

The names of some of the toppers of the institute are as follows; Roday Atharv (99.8322692), Tehare Akanksha (99.7798738), Qadri Ahmed Saud (99.7186617), Jadhav Samruddhee (99.369657), Digvijay Rahul Deshmukh (99.2616958 ), Deshmane Bhushan (99.146177 ), Tanish Manoj Dugar (99.1379547), Kamutala Shounak (99.0990186), Bagwe Raj (99.077562), Deshmukh Tanmay (98.9144457), Chaudhary Sai (98.9031105), Kamble Tajas (98.818438), Krupal Thakre (98.7527019), Mahamuni Aditya (98.6513294), Wable Prathamesh (98.6390201), Saurabh Ahire (98.6224343), Ukirde Devendra (98.3753161), Kantule Shiv (98.3552047), Tanish Rajendra Aswar (98.3219918), Qureshi Abdur Rahman (98.3091724), Swami Om (98.2619865), Uday Kale (98.147637 ) and Sachdev Shlok (98.0751645).