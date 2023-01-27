Neena Gupta, husband Vivek, ex Vivian Richards come together on Masaba's wedding day

Mumbai, Jan 27 Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Friday posted a picture from the wedding of her daughter Masaba Gupta with actor Satyadeep Mishra.

She took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Masaba from the wedding. In the image, Neena can be seen placing her hands on Masaba's shoulders. The family picture also features Neena's husband Vivek and Masaba's father Vivian.

She captioned it: "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu."

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba' and was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with 'No One Killed Jessica'. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in 'Vikram Vedha' and as a spy in the web series 'Mukhbir'.

