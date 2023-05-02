Merging of the ACB may have positive and negative impact

Merger will reduce the cost of maintenance, give access to public health schemes and modernise system, but will delay allotment of facilities, increase tax

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central government has announced its plan to dissolve all 62 army cantonment boards in the country, marking the end of the colonial-era cantonment system. The move aims to modernize the system and provide the civilian population with greater say in local governance. As part of the plan, civilian areas under the cantonment will be handed over to local municipal bodies, while army areas will be transformed into military stations.

Mixed opinions on merger

The plan to merge the civil area of the cantonment under the local municipal body has been met with mixed opinions. Some political leaders in cantonment, including former ACB vice president Karan Singh Kakas, expressed concerns about the impact of the merger on the residents of cantonment, stating that many people are confused about the merger because of the fixed tax and civil amenities at moderate rates. The residents will have to pay higher taxes and may face difficulties while getting facilities from the municipal corporation, specially water.

Boost in development, but environmental loss

Shifting the civil area under the local body will boost development, but it may come at a cost to the environment. Cantonment areas are known for their green cover, and the abolition of the system could result in the loss of natural habitats. Additionally, the current approval process for any renovation, development, or other work takes a long time, as it requires approval from the Ministry of Defense (MoD). However, if the local body takes over, the process could be simplified, making it easier to carry out any work, said social activist Suman Jadhav.

ACB holds majority of leased land

The land and property of cantonment boards are divided mainly into three parts: Lease land, old grant, and bungalows. The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) holds the majority of leased land, which is the land of the Central government taken on lease by the board. While the property belongs to the residents, the land it's built on belongs to the government. The MoD at present holds approximately 1.61 lakh acres held within the 62 notified cantonments.

Easy availability of funds and schemes

If the merger takes place, residents of the cantonment will have access to all state government schemes and funds that were previously unavailable to them. The process of obtaining funds will be simplified, and some of the roads that were previously restricted to the general public will be open for use.

Yol cantonment first to be merged

In the beginning, the exercise to disband the cantonment board started from Himachal Pradesh's Yol cantonment. This cantonment will soon be converted to a military station and others will follow gradually. The ACB is currently awaiting a decision on its fate. While the move to dissolve the cantonment system has been met with mixed reactions, the government believes it will lead to modernization and provide greater say in local governance to civilians.