New York [US], May 2 : Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl, Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations, has said the situation in Afghstan under the Taliban is a "very difficult dilemma" to deal with, Khaama Press reported.

Switzerland took over the rotating United Nations Council Presidency for the first time on Monday.

Baeriswyl told reporters at the UN headquarters: "We do not have the magic solution to that. I hope that the Doha meeting leads to a discussion of how to handle the situation."

The UN on Monday convened two days of discussions in Doha about how to deal with the Taliban's de facto rulers and put pressure on them to abolish the prohibition on girls and women working and attending school.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended invitations to the two days of discussions to representatives from about 25 nations and nongovernmental orgzations, including those from the United States, China, and Russia, as well as significant European aid donors and significant neighbours like Pakistan, according to Khaama Press.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday said: "The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities."

The United Nations and the US have meanwhile emphasized that the agenda will not include recognizing the Taliban leadership.

The UN stated that the conference would concentrate on important issues such as women's rights, inclusive government, combatting terrorism, and drug trafficking.

TOLO News recently reported that according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humtarian Affairs in Afghstan (OCHA), humtarian aid is Afghstan's last lifeline.

According to OCHA, the Afghan people will require USD 4.62 billion in humtarian relief in 2023.

"With Afghstan facing its 3rd consecutive year of drought, 2nd year of severe economic hardship, and consequences of decades of war & recurrent natural disasters, humtarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population. USD 4.62bn is needed to assist 23.7M people in 2023," TOLOnews reported quoting OCHA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor