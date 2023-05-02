Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Mumbai, May 2 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at MET Gala 2023 in a white gown made with 100,000 pearls by Prabal Gurung. She said that she wanted to wear something that is 'Made in India'.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from the gala. The 2023 Met Gala is taking place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

Alongside the pictures, Alia captioned: "'Met Gala - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture."

"My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look," she posted.

Alia wrote: "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor