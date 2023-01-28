Watch: Schoolboy’s speech wins heart on social media, video goes viral

You must have given many speeches at school when you were a student. After reciting the speeches, many people forget those speeches when they go onto the stage. As a result, the entire school laughs. But right now, a little boy's speech is going viral, and he has won the hearts of the audience.

He made the speech at a flag-hoisting ceremony organised on Republic Day. He started his speech by saying that democracy has come into force in India from this day forward, and the teacher sitting in front of him laughed.

"Due to democracy, I play, frolic, and climb trees like a monkey, but due to democracy, my father doesn't say anything to me." "But some children tell my name to the teacher in school, and as some others trample on democracy, the masters also trample on me." "But I am very innocent; there will be no one in the entire village as innocent as me," he said, winning the audience's hearts.

Meanwhile, the video of the little one is currently going viral on social media, and many have expressed their reactions to his speech. So this video is currently being shared by many on social media.