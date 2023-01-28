Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide in three days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised Rs 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on the third day. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

The total India collection on day three was Rs 39.25 crore nett (Rs 47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office, the studio said in a press note.

Meanwhile,in India, the film is estimated to have earned between Rs 34 to Rs 36 crore on the third day. Ramesh Bala's tweet read, "#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is Rs 34 to 36 Crs Nett (sic)." This takes the total domestic box office collection to Rs 157 crore. It's a reason to celebrate as Pathaan has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the Indian box office.