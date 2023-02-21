Procession of 81 Kalash attracts attention

Aurangabad: The nine-day Panchkalyanak festival is being held under the guidance of Acharya Guptinandiji Gurudev at Kachner. Saraswatacharya Shri Devnandiji Maharaj along with Acharya Mayanksagarji and other acharyas are participating in the festival. The fifth day of the festival saw the completion of the second half of the Bhagwan's Garbh Kalyanak ritual. A procession of 81 Kalash was taken out in the Dharamtirtha area. The melodious music and singing added to the procession. Rituals like abhishek, Japa and Shanti Havan were held throughout the day. Acharyashri and other Gurus gave sermons from early morning. A 20-feet tall white Gajraj has become an eye-catcher welcoming everyone at the entrance gate. In the evening, the musical Sri Shantinath Katha, cultural programmes and the second half of the Garbh Kalyan activity were completed.