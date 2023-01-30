20.6 million int'l tourists visited Mexico in 2022

Mexico City, Jan 30 Up to 20.6 million international tourists arrived in Mexico last year, up 46.3 per cent from 2021, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Most of the international tourists came from the US, Canada and Colombia, reaching 15.6 million in total, an increase of 39.5 percent from 2021, Xinhua news agency reported citing the official figures.

"About 4,981,000 tourists of other nationalities were recorded. This is an increase of 72.7 per cent compared to 2021, and represents a market share of 24.2 per cent," the Ministry said.

The main tourist destinations are Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean, and Los Cabos in the state of Baja California Sur, it said.

Mexico is one of the world's leading tourist destinations, according to the World Tourism Organization.

