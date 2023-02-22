YPS Patiala Celebrates its Glorious 75 Years

New Delhi (India), February 22: Yadavindra Public School, Patiala celebrated its 75th Foundation Day with great zest and zeal. The whole campus reverberated with joy and excitement on this special occasion. The YPS at 75 celebrations began with an Author’s Meet. This was a first-of-its-kind event where five eminent OY authors namely Mr. Mandeep Singh Rai, Ms. Neelkamal Puri, Mr. Roopinder Singh, Ms. Simrita Sarao Dhir and Mr. Harnihal Singh Sidhu had an interactive book review session with the present Yadavindrians. The celebration was followed by a beautiful and captivating theater presentation of a famous play ’AMMI’ staged by iconic Indian Punjabi film and television actress Madam Nirmal Rishi, Old Yadavindrians and the faculty of YPS.

The 2nd day of the platinum jubilee included crazy and fun-filled ‘Pagal Gymkhana’ games where the school students participated in various fun games like lemon n spoon, skipping race, crab race, wheel n barrow, hoopla race, etc. The school inaugurated a state-of-the-art underground shooting range and a cricket pavilion.

The shooting range was named after and inaugurated by Raja Randhir Singh, famous Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, who is also a YPS alumnus. The cricket pavilion which is an exact replica of one already present pavilion in the Aitchison College, Lahore Pakistan, was inaugurated by Surendra Amarnath, an aggressive left-hander, who has represented India in 10 Tests and three One Day Internationals. It is dedicated to Lala Amarnath, a Padma Bhushan Awardee. Customarily, Cricket and Basketball matches were played between the OY’s and Present students.

On the 3rd day, an annual fete was organized by the staff and the students. YPS Fete is an integral and most awaited part of Foundation Day’s celebrations every year. The day began with the inauguration of the YPS Fete by Rani Haripriya Kaur. The Fete area consisted of various stalls related to games, eatables and also stalls related to the various hobbies in which students participate throughout the year. The celebrations included a mesmerizing cultural extravaganza on the evening of February 2nd, where the students showcased the best of their talents.

YPS at 75 celebrations concluded with a release of books. The ‘SAGAS’ includes the school’s journey and history in 75 verses and ‘Patiala Diary’ which consists of a collection of short stories written by talented writers of the school. It was a moment of pride and delight for everyone when a special message from the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi and the school’s patron Captain Maharaja Amarinder Singh’s messages were displayed on the screen.

They congratulated YPS for completing the glorious 75 years. The school students of Art, photography and IT field had put up an exhibition to showcase the best of their talents. The Chairman congratulated the students for their outstanding efforts. The other highlights of the day included a video presentation of the YPS journey so far and a mesmerizing performance of the folk dance of Gujrat named ‘Aswar’. All the functions were graced by the presence of the esteemed YPS Board of Governors, AYOSA executives, eminent guests, old students, YPS staff, students and their parents.

