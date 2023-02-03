Info on Panchakki, Sunehri Mahal, Gates through QR codes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The international G20 delegation will be visiting the city in the last week of this month. Taking a cue from it, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), has initiated to make available the information of all the heritage sites and places in the city for the visitors on QR Code. The information about important monuments like Sunehri Mahal, Panchakki and three gates - Delhi Gate, Makkai Gate and Bhadkal Gate - is available via QR Codes.

The delegation comprising women of international repute from 19 different countries will be touring the city on February 27 and 28. Hence various government offices are involved in preparations to accord a warm welcome to the delegates. Meanwhile, the list of monuments which will be visited by the women's delegation is not finalised. It may be noted that around 30 lakh tourists visit the city every year. Tourists have to hire a guide to get information about the desired heritage monument and places. In order to avoid inconvenience for the tourists, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and the ASCDCL chief executive officer Abhijeet Chaudhari suggested putting the information on the QR code. Accordingly, the preparations by the ASCDCL team were launched to provide information in Marathi, Hindi and English language on QR code.

Under the guidance of the ASCDCL deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi, the project manager Faiz Ali is looking after the project. The ASCDCL has obtained the required information about heritage sites from the Department of Central and State Archaeology and uploaded them on the AMC website. The website mentioned the source of information as well for authenticity.

QR code by February 15

Meanwhile, the information on five heritage sites is presently available on the QR Code. The uploading of the information on the remaining heritage sites and places on the QR code is going on, it will be ready by February 15. The information will flash on the cellphone soon after scanning the QR code.