DA crisis: Calcutta HC allows protest march by trade unions on May 4

Kolkata, May 2 A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday permitted West Bengal State Coordination Committee, the state government employees union affiliated to CPI(M), to conduct its "March to Secretariat" agitation on Thursday as protest demanding payment of enhanced dearness allowances and arrears accrued on it.

While granting permission this afternoon after a day-long hearing in two rounds, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha raised some questions towards the state government for denying permission for this rally.

The state government's argument in the court was that since the route of the rally as proposed by the trade union body remains crowded, the procession might create traffic congestion and inconvenience for the commuters for the week. The state government also argued that they were agreeable on an alternative route.

While accepting the argument of the state government on this count, Justice Mantha questioned whether the police do not apprehend similar inconveniences in rallies by the ruling party.

"My question is will the restrictions that you are speaking of be applicable in case of rallies by the ruling party. Do not the police face similar inconveniences while political rallies conduct rallies on busy Red Road and choke the traffic of the entire city. I am not speaking of the ruling party. People willing to come out with their family members are not able to do that on occasions of political rallies. Don't the police have problems in that case?" Justice Mantha questioned.

At the same time, he suggested the West Bengal State Coordination Committee change the route of the rally. According to him, the rally should be completed within 2.30 p.m and 4.30 p.m on Thursday.

