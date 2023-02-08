BoM unions to strike on February 9-10

Aurangabad:

The employees and officers unions of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have announced a two-day strike on February 9 and 10. The strike is in response to the bank's management policies, including the outsourcing of class four employees and the occupation of union office space.

The unions are calling for the resolution of employee issues through bilateral negotiations, but the bank management has not shown a willingness to negotiate. A public campaign is being launched by the unions to encourage support for the strike. This comes after a one-day strike on January 27 and a deadline for resolution, which was not met by the bank management. Despite the intervention of the deputy chief labor commissioner in Mumbai, no solution was reached.