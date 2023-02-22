Punjab BJP leader booked for using objectionable words against women

An FIR has been filed against Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Garewal in Rajpura, Punjab for allegedly using objectionable words against women, officials said on Wednesday.

According to information, the FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by a person named Sandeep Chaudhary.

A case under sections 294, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a probe has been initiated into the same, the police said.

More details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor