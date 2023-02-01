Naxalite surrenders before police in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old naxalite surrendered before the police in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Tuesday.

Officials said that Hurrepal Panchayat Janatana Sarkar President Raju Lekam, a resident of district Bijapur surrendered before police after being fed up with the ideology of the Maoist organization.

He surrendered under "Lon Varratu" (Come back home campaign) which is a rehabilitation plan of the Chhattisgarh government.

"He surrendered in front of the Police after expressing his desire to join the mainstream society and lead a normal life," they said.

Surrendered Maoist Raju Lekam was involved in a total of nine cases of violence, arson, murder, and attacks on police, since 2008, officials said.

Offcials said that in various villages of the Dantewada district "Lon Varratu" (Come Back Home) campaign is being run by Chhattisgarh Police.

Considerably, the "Lon Varratu" (Come Back Home Campaign) was started in the year 2020, after which, a total of 592 Maoists, including 150 prized Maoists, have surrendered and joined the mainstream of society.

Under the Naxalite eradication campaign being run in the district of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, the names of active Maoists are pasted in police stations, camps and village panchayats for them to surrender and lead a dignified life.

( With inputs from ANI )

