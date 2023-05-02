Mumbai: 38-year-old man held for robbing man at knifepoint

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint in suburban Chembur here, police said. Three accused were involved in the crime that took place last week and one of them was arrested on April 29, an official said.

The accused allegedly stopped the victim and two of his colleagues near Vashi Naka, threatened him at knifepoint and robbed him, he said.

Based on CCTV footages from the scene, the police zeroed in on the accused and apprehended one of them, the official said, adding that a case under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act has been registered.