Khelo India Youth Games: Sports Ministry launches app for athletes

The Sports Ministry has launched a mobile application for the athletes taking part in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.The Games will be held in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11. The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button.

The app gives an athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games. After successful registration, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for to and from the venue, as well as important contact numbers on which athletes can call in case of an emergency. The Khelo India Youth Games is a multi-sport event held annually in India, aimed at promoting sports culture and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on grassroot-level sports development, the games bring together participants from across the country, providing an opportunity for them to compete and interact with their peers. The games have been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talent, contributing to India's overall growth of sports. The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30th January. The 2023 event will mark the 5th edition of the multi-sports event that will take place in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.