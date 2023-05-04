Nikshan Electronics honored with 'Most Trusted Brand' Award by Kairali TV Chairman Mammootty

New Delhi [India], May 4 (/SRV): Nikshan Electronics, has received the prestigious 'Most Trusted Brand' award at the Kairali Innotech Awards ceremony. The award was presented by Kairali TV Chairman Padma Shri Bharat Mammootty to the Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics, MMV Moidu, in recognition of the company's outstanding contributions to the electronics industry.

The Kairali Innotech Awards ceremony was held at the CUSAT seminar complex in Kalamassery and was attended by several dignitaries and industry leaders. The event was graced by the presence of P Rajeev, the Minister for Law Industries and Coir, Kairali TV MD Dr John Brittas, Technopark Founder CEO G. Vijayaraghavan, Kalamassery Municipality Chairperson Seema Kannan, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, Kairali TV Executive Director T. R. Ajayan and directors Adv CK Karunakaran, A. K Musa Master, M. M Monai.

MMV Moidu, the Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics, expressed his gratitude for receiving the award and thanked the orgzers for recognizing the company's efforts. He also thanked the employees of Nikshan Electronics for their hard work and dedication in maintaining the company's reputation.

The Kairali Innotech Awards ceremony is an annual event that recognizes the achievements of individuals and orgzations in various industries. It is a platform to celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership in fields like electronics, IT, biotechnology, and healthcare.

The 'Most Trusted Brand' award is a testament to Nikshan Electronics' exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to customer satisfaction. The company has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality electronics products and services to its customers.

The award has further cemented Nikshan Electronics' position as a leader in the electronics industry and highlights the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Nikshan Electronics and its products and services, visit their website at https://nikshanonline.com/ Or reach out to them at: +91 7902818181

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor