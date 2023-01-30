AURO University organized two days National Seminar on “NEP 2020: The Pathway Through Integral Education

02 days National Seminar was organized with the theme “NEP 2020: The Pathway Through Integral Education” by Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre {SAILC], AURO University Surat.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 30: Dr. Kiran Singh, Director, SAILC, welcomed all the dignitaries, Guests, and Participants and presented views on Integral Education from the perspective of Sri Aurobindo and the Divine Mother.

The Provost Professor, Parimal H Vyas, advocated that the National Education Policy 2020 be regarded as the Bharatiya Education Policy. He emphasised the careful study of the National Education Policy [NEP] document:2020. He stated that Auro University imparts quality education to enhance the holistic growth & development of students. Dr. Vyas referred to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Program, in which the Hon’ble Prime Minister had acknowledged Shri Aurobindo’s Philosophy on Education which has been integrated into the NEP 2020.

The Founder President of AURO University, Shri Hasmukh (H.P.) Rama explained the Vision and Core Values and 12 Living Principles ​​being followed at AURO University that is practised as inspired by the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo & blessings of the Divine Mother. He further said, “Education has no boundaries. AURO University focuses on curriculum design for the students based on four pillars of value-based education: “Physical, Mental, Vital and Spiritual”. He welcomed all the school & university teachers participating in this “Yagna.”

Dr. Alok Pandey, Head of Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Integral Health and Research, Pondicherry, delivered the keynote address. He brought the perspective of the Rashtra [Nation], citing India’s ‘Unity in diversity’. He also added, ‘ we are one, and we are many’. In his characteristic style, he explained the role of the teacher in education and the student’s approach to learning by relating it with learnings to be drawn from the examples of Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagwat Gita. He emphasised the fact that the Indian NEP; Education Policy 2020. He Praised the founder Shri Hasmukh (H.P.) Rama, AURO University, whose commendable efforts shared that ‘Auro University has potential to become similar to Nalanda University.

Dr. Jayanthi, Dr. Kamala Menon and Dr. Anju Khanna, Dr. Jayanthi, Dr. Kamala Menon, and Dr. Anju Khanna shared their views and experiences about holistic education from the experiments of School Education. After that,03 workshops were conducted to sensitize participants on Sensory, intellectual development, exercise and artistic activities.

Registrar Prof. Amrish Mishra, Registrar Dr. Monika Suri, Associate Dean-and others remained present in the event. Dr. Nimesh Joshi expressed a vote of thanks.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor