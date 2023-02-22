Pakistani guard injured as clash erupts on Torkham Gate

After the Taliban closed the main trading and border crossing points, the Torkham gate, the Islamic Emirate forces and Pakistani border guards engaged in a gun battle, leaving one guard injured, Dawn reported.

Irshad Momand, a district administration official in Landi Kotal told Dawn that Pakistan responded to "unprovoked" firing from the Afghan side. People living near the border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that a heavy exchange of fire continued for over an hour.

Momand said the injured Pakistani soldier was being treated at a hospital and his condition was stable, according to Dawn.

Earlier the ToloNews reported that an intelligence officer at the gate said that the gun battle started on Monday.

"One of them belongs to Pakistan and another belongs to our Ministry of Defense," said Karimullah Agha, an intelligence officer at the gate.

The closure of the gate caused problems for many people needing medical care abroad and their accompanying relatives. They called on the two sides to reach an agreement over reopening the gate.

"There should be pressure on Pakistan to allow the patients. There are two to three people that are accompanying the patients. Pakistan is not treating us well," said Najibullah, a patient.

"Based on the agreement that is made between Afghanistan and Pakistan, between 100 to 150 people should be allowed to cross the gate," said Abdul Malik Samsor, a patient.

This comes as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that the closure of the gate affects the country.

According to ToloNews, the Taliban closed the door after Pakistan denied access to the Afghan patients to cross the gate. Meanwhile, Dawn reported that Afghan Taliban closed down the gate with Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of reneging on its commitments.

Even Dawn also said that Taliban commissioner at Torkham Maulavi Mohammad Siddique tweeted, "Pakistan has not abided by its commitments and so the gateway has been shut down on the directions of (our) leadership".

He advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor