Skull, body parts recovered from near RRTS station in Southeast Delhi

Four dismembered parts of a human body and a bunch of hair were discovered at a construction site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said.The recovered body parts were stuffed in a plastic bag and included a skull decomposed beyond identification, a wrist with fingers and two other bones, apart from a bunch of long hair, the officers said. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, “The crime scene was inspected by the crime spot investigation team and forensic experts. The remains found have been sent to AIIMS Trauma centre for further proceedings.

A search is being made to establish the identity of the dead person.” A police officer who declined to be named said the incident came to light after some labourers at the construction site complained of a foul smell and one of them spotted the plastic bag. The bag was opened and the body parts and hair were found. Accordingly, the police were informed, the officer said. “Prime facie, it appears that the killer dumped the body parts at night. The CCTV cameras around the spot are being scanned for clues,” the officer said. Another officer said on March 16, two human legs and an arm had been recovered in Noida. “We are trying to connect if the body parts recovered from near Sarai Kale Khan were of the same body. There is a strong possibility that the killer dumped the body parts at different places to mislead police and ensure the deceased’s identity is not easily established,” said the officer. Saturday’s recovery is the latest in the series of grisly crimes wherein victims were killed and their bodies were chopped off by their killers, who then dumped the body parts at different places across the city.

