India safeguarding farm subsidy, says Tomar on G20 sidelines

Chandigarh, Jan 30 Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Tomar on Monday said interest to safeguard the support extended to the agricultural sector in form of subsidy by the government will be protected in the G20 deliberations being held under India's presidency.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the 1st International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting of G20 in Chandigarh, the Union minister categorically said the support for agriculture production cannot be diluted.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's interest will be protected," said Tomar while responding to a question, if India will succumb to the pressure from the developing world to end subsidies in the farm sector.

On climate change impacting the agriculture, the Union Minister, who was accompanied by Union Minister for Food Processing, Pashupati Kumar Paras, said the year-long deliberations of G20 under India's presidency will definitely have discussions on climate change and its impact on livelihood of farmers.

"It's a global challenge and G20 is a going to be a fruitful platform to have deliberations on the issue that is impacting the world," said Tomar.

He said G20 presidency of India is an opportunity to showcase India's strength to the global world.

"Earlier, such global summits used to be held in Delhi or in Hyderabad or Bengaluru. Now, as per the Prime Minister's vision, more than 200 meetings are being held in 50 places in the country with an aim to showcase India's cultural and historical strength to the delegates.

"The aim is that the delegates visit each and every corner of the country and relish different weather conditions," said Tomar.

More than two lakh international delegates are expected to attend the year-long G20 deliberations.

Thomar said the sole aim of the summit is to strengthen the weaker economies.

"In today's world, different countries have common problems and G20 is the ideal forum to find solutions to all common issues," said Tomar.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for holding the G20 presidency, Food Processing Minister Paras said, "All credit goes to PM Modi who has been rated as one of the best Prime Minsters globally."

