Sophie Turner "accidentally" posts video of daughter on Instagram, requests netizens to delete it

Washington [US], May 1 : Actor Sophie Turner "accidentally" shared the first-ever glimpse of her and Joe Jonas' daughter on social media.

The post is no longer available as she has now deleted it. The 'Game of Thrones' star accepted her "honest" mistake and requested netizens to delete the video if they have reposted it.

"Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories. We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video," she wrote.

Speaking of Joe and Sophie, the duo first connected through Instagram DMs. While Turner didn't expect to like Jonas at first, they fell hard for each other after one evening at a British pub and they've been inseparable ever since, Page Six reported.

A year later, Jonas popped the question, and in 2019, the couple tied the knot twice: first in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and later at a lavish affair in the French countryside.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, and in 2022, they embraced parenthood for the second time with the arrival of their second daughter.

