97.6% Placement Success Rate for Talent Battle Students!

Amit Prabhu and Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founders of Talent Battle

New Delhi(India), January 28: Ed-tech platform Talent Battle, which is the one-stop platform for placement preparation and upskilling, has achieved a 97.6% selection ratio for its subscribers in the year 2022. Talent Battle’s complete placement preparation masterclass and its referral network in MNCs and start-ups have helped Talent Battle place 97.6% of its students in 2022.

Talent Battle provides a complete placement preparation masterclass for students preparing for aptitude, coding, and wanting to learn the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and full-stack development. It is basically a concept of “one course” that has it all. Students need not go and purchase individual courses from different platforms; instead, a single subscription to Talent Battle gives them access to all the courses and skills required for placement preparation and upskilling.

Referral opportunities are also provided by Talent Battle to their masterclass students, even if they do not get enough opportunities from their colleges. Unlike other ed-tech platforms, Talent Battle provides live and self-paced lectures to ensure the learning is interactive. Also, doubt clearing and mentorship become easier for students due to live lectures. Self-paced lectures can be accessed by students in the future, too, as and when needed.

Whereas other platforms charge exorbitant fees for such courses, Talent Battle offers its Complete Preparation Masterclass for Rs. 3199/- for a six-month subscription and Rs. 6499/- for a two-year subscription.

“We have seen that the majority of companies nowadays expect candidates to have a versatile profile.” They expect good technical as well as interpersonal skills. Along with traditional skills like aptitude and programming, MNCs and start-ups also expect knowledge of the latest technologies like full-stack development, data science, AI-ML, etc. That is the reason Talent Battle provides a single masterclass with courses like aptitude, coding courses like C, C++, Java, Python, DSA, DBMS, OS, CN, data science, full-stack development, AI-ML, interview preparation, and even one-to-one mock interviews, said Amit Prabhu, the co-founder of Talent Battle.

Talent Battle students have been placed with CTCs as high as 40 LPA at companies like Adobe, and the average package bagged by Talent Battle is 8.5 LPA. Students who are part of the Complete Placement Preparation Masterclass by Talent Battle have an average of 2.7 offers per candidate by the end of graduation. Students from more than 5,000 colleges are a part of Masterclass by Talent Battle and are placed in more than 600 companies. Talent Battle has more than 3.5 Lakh registered users on its platform.

“The hiring trends have changed over the last few years, and students from core branches like mechanical, civil, and electrical are also aiming for an IT job.” Such students are specially catered to by Talent Battle because they need to be trained from the basics to advanced levels.

“At Talent Battle, we make sure they are ready to compete with the CS and IT guys on campus or off-campus,” Ajinkya Kulkarni, co-founder of Talent Battle, said.

All those who are looking to prepare for campus and off-campus placement and want to upskill with the latest technology courses can check out the Complete Placement Preparation LIVE Masterclass.

