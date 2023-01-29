Two suspected Khalistani supporters detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29 The two alleged Khalistani supporters arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, for writing pro-Khalistani graffiti, have been working at the behest of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that the arrested individuals were identified as Vikram Singh and Balram Singh.

Both have been said to be working for Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. They were asked to do the task for Rs 2 lakh but later, were paid only Rs 2,000.

"Multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti were found sprayed at various locations in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and adjoining parts of western Delhi. A corresponding video also appeared on the Internet, wherein Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from SFJ claimed that these graffiti was sprayed by SFJ Cadres," said the official.

Pannun had claimed that the Khalistani supporters had reached the national capital and that they would target Delhi and also raise the Khalistani flag in the city on Republic Day.

The graffiti at different places had mention of the following words/slogans in English and Gurmukhi: "Khalistan Zindabad", "SFJ", "1984", "Punjab Banega Khalistan", "Referendum 2020 Vote for Khalistan".

Taking the matter seriously, the Special Cell lodged an FIR and formed a team to look into the matter.

ACP Lalit Mohan Negi had got a tip off about the accused. The information was developed and both the accused were apprehended.

"The arrested persons were asked to paint graffiti of pro-Khalistani slogans in the western part of Delhi in lieu of Rs 2 lakh. Accused persons clandestinely sprayed these ProKhalistani graffiti during the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

"They sent videos to senior cadres of SFJ members. Pannun then broadcast it through YouTube claiming responsibility for graffiti and threatening an attack on Republic Day," the official said.

The Special Cell scanned more than one thousand CCTVs to nab the accused.

The police said that Vikram Singh and Balram Singh are employed as drivers in a prominent Hotel in Aerocity, Delhi.

Vikram Singh was in close association with one of the senior cadres of the SFJ, based in the US, whom he knew from a previous association.

That cadre of SFJ contacted Vikram and claimed himself to be a close aide of Pannun. He further asked him to spray Pro-Khalistani slogans in lieu of Rs 2 lakh. Vikram roped in Balram into the plan.

Vikram bought multi-colour sprays from a shop in West Delhi. The accused persons sprayed these pro-Khalistan graffiti during the early hours and recorded videos of the same and sent them to SFJ members.

Both the accused were later presented before a concerned court which remanded them to one week in police custody.

