Vicky Kaushal has a special cameo in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'

Missing Vicky Kaushal's character DJ Sandz in the 2018 film 'Manmarziyaan'? There's good news for all.

Vicky will be seen playing the role of DJ once again and that too in the upcoming film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.

Opening up about his special appearance in the film, Vicky said, "Anurag Sir has been a mentor, a friend and in ways he's been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend."

Vicky also took to Instagram and unveiled his look from the film.

"My mohabbat for the man who opened my first door to the movies... DJ Sandz of Manmarziyaan grows up to become DJ Mohabbat! #IAmDJMohabbat #AlmostPyaarWithDjMohabbat releasing Feb 3rd. @anuragkashyap10," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_YDERIjzA/?hl=en

Sharing more about Vicky's character, Kashyap said, "The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story, that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love , and is the conduit between two stories and I wanted someone who is that. Someone everyone loves because they trust and believe him. Vicky is that to me since I've known him. Always speaks his heart, never forgets , is grateful to his audience and people and the characters he plays. When I asked 'if not SRK then who ?'. My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said Vicky Kaushal."

The romantic musical film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' is all set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

