Sharad Pawar must have plan for future, says Tariq Anwar on his move to step down as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar must have a plan for the future, his former associate and senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said soon after the Maratha strongman announced his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party chief.

Anwar, who was a co-founder of the Nationalist Congress Party along with Pawar, said the veteran leader does not take any decision without thinking it through. Springing a surprise, Pawar said he was stepping down as the chief of NCP, the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999.

Pawar made the announcement at the launch of a revised version of his autobiography. His announcement was met with protests by party workers and leaders who asked the octogenarian leader to rescind the decision.

What the internal matter is we do not know but, as far as I know Sharad Pawar, he does not take any decision without thinking it through. He is a tall leader and if he has resigned from the post, he would have a plan for the future. It depends on him what is to be done, the Congress general secretary said.

Asked about Pawar's contribution, Anwar said, 'He has had a prominent role in the politics of the country. He has had a role as an Opposition voice and today also he is working for Opposition unity and calling for Opposition unity. In 1999, Anwar, along with Pawar and P A Sangma, had founded the NCP after they were expelled from the Congress, about a year after Sonia Gandhi was elected as the party president on March 14, 1998.