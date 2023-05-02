Timothee Chalamet to Ariana Grande: Celebrities who skipped Met Gala 2023

Washington [US], May 2 : Met Gala is the biggest fashion event on the globe. It witnesses famous celebrities from different continents walking the red carpet to showcase their tremendous fashion.

Met Gala 2023 became a huge success with tons of celebrities making appearances but a few fan favourites decided to skip the event. Here is the list of stars who skipped this year's event due to certain reasons.

Selena Gomez

Met Gala veteran with her first appearance in 2014 in the fashion event has skipped the night amid a busy schedule. Gomez has been last seen at the Gala in 2018 when she left early because of a beauty disaster she faced due to a tanning lotion.

Zendaya

MJ of Hollywood Zendaya also skipped the popular star night even though the news doesn't come as a shock to fans as an actress is skipping the event for the last 4 years.

Blake Lively

One of the favourite gala-girls decided to watch the event from the comfort of her home this time, as the actress welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The decision was already shared by Lively at the inauguration event of Tiffany and Co.'s latest store.

Taylor Swift

The global icon was expected to arrive for the red carpet which would have been one of the major red carpet appearances after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Singer-songwriter who co-chaired the event in 2016 has decided to make her fans wait for another year for her Met Gala debut most probably due to her busy schedule with Era Tour.

Bella Hadid

Model skipped the grand event which came as a shock to her fans. Her elder sister supermodel Gigi Hadid looked stunning as always but Bella skipped the Gala due to unrevealed reasons. Hadid still shared pictures of her sister on her Instagram story adoring her fashion and beloved friend late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Timothee Chalamet

Attending Gala night with speculated girlfriend Kylie Jenner would have been a great announcement for the couple. But the 2021 host of the event decided not to attend the night ever since. Kylie arrived with her sisters but Chalamet wasn't spotted.

Ariana Grande

The world is waiting for the movie 'Wicked' which features singer-songwriter Ariana as a good witch from the north but this can also be the reason behind Grande skipping the fashion star night. Ariana is currently shooting in England for the project hence this could have been the reason behind her skipping the event.

Lady Gaga

Adding a full stop to the speculations by special media platforms that the Oscar-nominated actress Lady Gaga will be walking the red carpet, the actress didn't attend the night. The 'Joker 2' actress must be seeking desired break resulting in skipping the event.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

