Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala murder mastermind, in Canada Fugitives' list

Ottawa [Canada], May 2 : Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been added to the list of top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada.

Toronto-based English news channel, C24 reported that according to the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) programme website information on Monday (local time) Brar has been listed as number 15 among wanted criminals by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar is accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons trafficking. Brar is accused of committing these crimes while being in Canada and is believed to be in Canada. He represents a risk to public safety and is currently under investigation, but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada, according to an official release by the Canada High Commission in New Delhi.

The BOLO Program is a Canadian not-for-profit orgzation that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness.

INTERPOL-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list.

"BOLO" stands for "be on the lookout," and is a common law enforcement term designating an individual who's actively wanted.

According to an official statement of the Canada High Commission in New Delhi, Brar is the subject of a RCMP investigation into the allegations originating from India. The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of the police in Canada.

Alongside Brar, Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, Rabih Alkhalil, Cody Casey, Saed Osman, Kiarash Parzham, Talal Amer, Jabreel Elmi, Rajahden Angus Campbell, Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, and Mohamed Shire are wanted, according to the BOLO most wanted list.

Phuong Tan Nguyen, Dck Miguel Bourgeois, Malique Calloo, Kamar Cunningham, Youcef Bouras, David Allen Bonness, Zakria Mousa, Omar Abukar, Del Tomassetti, Phillip Grant, Kier Bryan Granado, Nouraldin Rabee, Savang Sychantha, are among the others in the list of Canada's most wanted list for committing heinous crimes, reported C24 news.

Brar poses a threat to public safety and is thought to be in Canada. Despite being under investigation, he is not currently facing any criminal charges in Canada.

Apparently, he is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, of Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian rapper, singer, and songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka "Sidhu Moose Wala" on May 29, 2022, in India. India obtained an INTERPOL Red Notice for Brar in June 2022, the Canadian High Commission said in its release.

He had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year. Brar has also claimed responsibility for the sensational murder of the singer.

Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor