Nagpur: Polling for Teacher MLC at 124 centers on January 30, 2023

More than 39,000 voters from the Nagpur constituency will cast votes to elect Teachers' Representatives to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Nagpur Revenue Division includes six districts: Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Gondia.

The poll is scheduled for January 30 at 124 voting centres. The vote will be counted on February 2nd. According to the official record, 39,604 voters are registered, with 16,702 women and 22,704 male voters. Nagpur has 43 voting centers; Wardha has 14, Bhandara has 12, Gondia has 10, Chandrapur has 27, and Gadchiroli has 18.

The number of registered voters has increased to 39,604 from 35,900 in 2017.