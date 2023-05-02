Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two criminals belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter between the criminals and the police team in Rohini area.

Delhi Police received information about the arrival of two wanted criminals near the Japanese Park in Rohini. Following this, the Special Cell laid a trap to catch them. They were nabbed after an exchange of fire.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons Rajat and Habib were involved in the Surendra Matiala murder case. They are affiliated with the Kapil Sangwan Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police seized two pistols and six live bullets from their possession.

