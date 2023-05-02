Jyotiraditya Scindia terms Go First airline issue as 'unfortunate'

New Delhi, May 2 With Go First airline announcing suspension of its flights on May 3 and May 4 owing to financial crunch, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday described the development as unfortunate.

"Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to its engines. The government has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved. Yet, it is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline's financial position," Scindia said while reacting to the development.

He added that the government is aware that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to the airline on the sudden suspension of flights. It's incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for the passengers so that the inconvenience is minimal," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline abruptly cancelled fresh bookings for May 3 to 4.

An official said that the DGCA recently became aware that Go First has cancelled all its scheduled flights on May 3and 4 without providing any prior notification to the regulatory authority.

This act of sudden cancellation by the airline is considered to be a violation of the conditions of approval for scheduling, according to the aviation watchdog.

