Police seizes gutkha Rs 9 lakh in Palghar

Police seized gutka, a prohibited substance, worth more than Rs 9 lakh in the Maharashtra district of Palghar and arrested a man in connection with it. The Palghar district rural police made the seizure on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday, an official said.

"A tempo was found transporting gutka worth Rs 9,00,700 into Maharashtra. Its driver, Ramsingh Deoda, 48, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was arrested, and the gutka was seized," an official of Talasari police station said.

The accused was charged with violating FDA regulations as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. Investigation into the case is on, the official said.