Karmsavi’s Latest Punjabi Song “Kala Kurta” Takes YouTube by Storm with Over 2 Million Views

Chandigarh (India), February 22: Punjabi singer and songwriter Karmsavi has released a new single titled “Kala Kurta,” which has already garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. The song, which was released on January 21, 2023, has become an instant hit among Punjabi music lovers.

“Kala Kurta” is a catchy and upbeat Punjabi track that showcases Karmsavi’s versatile vocal range and unique musical style. The music video, which features stunning visuals and choreography, has also received high praise from viewers.

“I am overwhelmed by the response that ‘Kala Kurta’ has received,” said Karmsavi. “I poured my heart and soul into this song, and it’s humbling to see that people are enjoying it.”

Karmsavi is known for his ability to infuse traditional Punjabi music with contemporary beats and rhythms. His previous releases, including “Tere Ala” and “Virgin Thought,” have also been well-received by audiences and have established him as a rising star in the Punjabi music scene.

“Kala Kurta” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Fans of Karmsavi can also follow him on social media for updates on his latest projects and performances.

The success of “Kala Kurta” is a testament to Karmsavi’s growing popularity and talent. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with fans worldwide. The music video, directed by a talented team, features stunning cinematography and choreography that perfectly complements the song’s upbeat rhythm. With over 2 million views in just 10 days, “Kala Kurta” is on its way to becoming one of the biggest Punjabi hits of the year. Karmsavi is poised to continue his meteoric rise in the music industry with his unique blend of traditional and modern Punjabi music.

