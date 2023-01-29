Pedalling for a Cancer Free World

New Delhi, Jan 29 Sankalp Beautiful World, a charitable trust focused on a mission to eradicate cancer and Shiva Ravi, an ultra-endurance cyclist, embarked on a noble mission in support of Cancer patients. Shiva will pedal from Chennai and go all the way to Kolkata covering 1746 km in ten days with a single point objective to create awareness, raise funds for cancer cause and encourage people to fight against cancer.

Jai Aswani, a passionate long-distance runner and cyclist and Ambassador for several leading brands, will be the co-cyclist & crew captain who will be guiding and supporting Shiva during this entire ride. The ride will culminate in Kolkata on February 4, 2023 which is the 'World Cancer Day'.

The cycle ride was flagged off from Purvankara Windermere, Pallikarnai, Chennai, in front of a huge gathering by, Prof. D. Viswanathan,Vice Chairman, Sankalp Beautiful World

