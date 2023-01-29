Colder days ahead for Mumbai, IMD predicts cold wave

Mercury level in India's financial capital is expected to fall from Sunday. Mumbaikars will be experiencing colder days during this week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours in the city was 22.2 degrees celsius which, which was around five notches above the normal range. However, the mercury level will come down to 19 degree celsius today and will dip further in the coming days.

On Monday, the minimum temperature will further plunge to 16 degrees celsius and it will likely touch 15 degree Celcius on Tuesday, the weather department said. From February 1, the temperature will show a slight improvement. The mercury level is expected to settle at 16 degree celsius on February 1 and 18 degree celsius on February 2 and 3, the latest 7-day forecast by the IMD said.