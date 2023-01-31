How Raashii Khanna bagged 'Farzi': 'Destiny works in mysterious ways'

Mumbai, Jan 31 Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna has shared how she bagged her part in the Raj and DK show 'Farzi' starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

Raashii signed 'Farzi' before her digital debut release 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', but also her audition for the Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupati co-starrer show was filmed years ago.

She said: "'Farzi' came to me based on an audition I did for Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency a few years back. It wasn't particularly for any project, however, it lead me to 'Farzi'."

"Apparantly, Raj and DK saw the audition tape and had also seen clippings of my work in a few South Indian films, and visualised Megha in me. I guess destiny works in mysterious ways."

Raashii also has Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra in July, in addition to a few projects in South.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor