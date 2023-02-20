Himachal CM opens crime response centre

Mandi, Feb 20 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated Vyomnetra (integrated surveillance and crime response centre) established at a cost of Rs 3 crore here that would expedite the response timing in case of a disaster with better communication and surveillance techniques.

The high-tech system has about 250 cameras installed for monitoring of all entry and exit points of the town. Vyomnetra will be helpful in keeping a vigil on criminals.

The system has been integrated with the intelligent traffic management system set up in Sundernagar town with cloud-based technology and the traffic could be monitored from Mandi.

In the future, Vyomnetra would also be linked with surveillance and other technology through drones, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said this control post would be helpful streamlining the traffic in a better way and will be of help during mishaps or disasters.

