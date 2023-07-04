After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 08:42 PM 2023-07-04T20:42:49+5:30 2023-07-04T20:45:14+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : 'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new ...

After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' | After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

Next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : 'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new single with her son Kanishk Seth.

After 'Rangisari', the mother-son duo has now collaborated on song 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'.

Excited about the song, Kavita Seth said, "Kanishk and I are thrilled about this amazing collaboration with Bhushan Ji for a beautiful song like 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab.' This is our first non-film single with T-Series and it couldn't have been any better. The song has a different vibe and feel to it, and I'm excited for the listeners to witness it."

"After giving some film songs, 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' marks our first single with T-Series and it has always been a wonderful experience working with them. I'm sure the audience will give a lot of love to this song too," Kanishk Seth added.

More details regarding the song are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Kavita seth Kavita seth Kanishk Seth india mumbai Disney India Mumbai Satta T20 Mumbai League Mumbai Indians Mumbai League All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today