After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'
By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 08:42 PM 2023-07-04T20:42:49+5:30 2023-07-04T20:45:14+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : 'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : 'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new single with her son Kanishk Seth.
After 'Rangisari', the mother-son duo has now collaborated on song 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'.
Excited about the song, Kavita Seth said, "Kanishk and I are thrilled about this amazing collaboration with Bhushan Ji for a beautiful song like 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab.' This is our first non-film single with T-Series and it couldn't have been any better. The song has a different vibe and feel to it, and I'm excited for the listeners to witness it."
"After giving some film songs, 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' marks our first single with T-Series and it has always been a wonderful experience working with them. I'm sure the audience will give a lot of love to this song too," Kanishk Seth added.
More details regarding the song are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app