Dubai's Nawishta felicitates Kashmiri singer Ehsan Asgar for contribution to Urdu Ghazal, Sufi singing

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 : In a prestigious event organized by the renowned Dubai organization "Nawishta," Indian Idol sensation and accomplished Sufi singer Ehsan Asgar was honoured for his remarkable contributions to the field of Urdu Ghazal and Sufi singing.

The felicitation ceremony took place at Rabindra Bhavan in Patna and was graced by the presence of former Cabinet Minister Dr Shakeel Ahmed.

Ehsan Asgar, hailing from the border district of Poonch, captivated audiences with his exceptional talent during his journey on the immensely popular show Indian Idol. Since then, he has continued to make significant strides in the world of Urdu Gazal and Sufi singing.

The event, titled Mehfil-e-Mushaira, attracted numerous renowned poets who mesmerized the audience with their eloquent verses. It provided a platform for artists and poetry enthusiasts to celebrate the rich heritage of the Urdu language.

Dr Shakeel Ahmed, the former Cabinet Minister, presented the accolade to Ehsan Asgar on behalf of Nawishta. The organization, widely recognized for its efforts in promoting the Urdu language and organizing national and international events, acknowledged Ehsan's exceptional talent and his dedication to the art of Urdu Gazal and Sufi singing.

Expressing his gratitude, Ehsan Asgar said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Nawishta. Urdu Gazal and Sufi singing are deeply rooted in our culture, and it is my privilege to contribute to their preservation and promotion."

Ehsan Asgar, a talented singer hailing from the Pahari Ethnic Group, has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for his community. Despite the challenges posed by his background and geographic location, Ehsan's unwavering determination and remarkable talent have propelled him towards stardom.

Ehsan Asgar, known for creating magical moments and weaving a wonderful romance for his audience, discovered his passion for singing at an early age. His journey began on the grand stage of "Choona Hai Asmaan," a talent show organized by the Jammu and Kashmir police, where he showcased his raw talent to the world. Although he faced scepticism from his family due to their marginalized position within the Pahari Ethnic Group and their remote location on the Actual Line of Control (ALC), Ehsan persevered, fueled by his dreams and aspirations.

It was in 2016 that Ehsan Asgar stepped into the limelight on the renowned reality show "Indian Idol" season 9. As a top contestant, he captivated the hearts of millions with his soulful renditions and impeccable vocal range. The platform proved to be a springboard for his budding career, paving the way for open concerts both in India and abroad. Ehsan received overwhelming love and appreciation from his diverse audience, further cementing his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Throughout his journey, Ehsan Asgar has had the privilege of sharing the stage with notable personalities such as Parmish Verma, Gurnazav, Dilbag Singh, and rapper star boy LOC. Their collaborations added new dimensions to his performances, enhancing the magic he creates on stage. Ehsan's mesmerizing voice and magnetic stage presence have made him a sought-after performer in various music festivals and events.

While his talent shines brightly, Ehsan Asgar remains grounded and aspires to conquer new horizons. His ultimate life goal is to lend his voice to Bollywood playback and gain international recognition. Undeterred by obstacles, Ehsan has released several successful singles, including "Nafrat," a music video shot in the vibrant city of Dubai. Additionally, he has written and sung his compositions such as "Adabe-Mohabbat," which showcases his versatility as an artist.

Ehsan's relentless pursuit of his dreams has not only earned him personal success but has also transformed the perception of his family. Despite their initial doubts, they now find solace in his achievements and take pride in his unwavering determination. Ehsan Asgar has become an inspiration for young individuals hailing from marginalized backgrounds, demonstrating that talent and hard work can transcend barriers and unlock a world of opportunities.

Zubair Qureshi, a Writer and journalist from the Pahari Ethnic Group, emphasized, "Ehsan Asgar's incredible talent is a testament to the abundance of skill within the youth of our community. We wholeheartedly wish him the best of luck in his journey."

When asked about his mentors, Ehsan Asgar spoke with gratitude about the support he received from two eminent figures in the music industry: Sonu Nigam and Vineet Kumar. He considers them his guiding lights, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams relentlessly. Their wisdom and guidance have shaped his musical journey, allowing him to navigate the intricacies of the industry with poise and determination.

In a world often plagued by inequalities and limitations, Ehsan Asgar stands tall as a testament to the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit. From the depths of Poonch, he has soared to remarkable heights, captivating hearts with his soulful voice. As he continues to work on upcoming projects, including unreleased songs with prominent production houses, Ehsan Asgar is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry, cementing his place as an extraordinary talent and a symbol of hope for aspiring artists from all walks of life.

Ehsan Asgar shared his heartfelt belief, "I have always dreamt of making my mark in this industry, regardless of the challenges that come my way. My journey may have been tough, but I believe that talent knows no boundaries. With the love and support of my audience and the blessings of my mentors, I am confident that I will create a lasting legacy in the world of music."

As the sun sets over the magnificent mountains of Poonch, Ehsan Asgar's melodious voice continues to reverberate, echoing the dreams and aspirations of a young artist destined for greatness.

