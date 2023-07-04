Uttar Pradesh: Dastak campaign against communicable diseases to run from July 17 to 31

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : The Yogi government is not only taking firm steps to guard the people of Uttar Pradesh against communicable diseases and meningitis in the state but is also monitoring the works being done in this regard in civic bodies across the state through the Directorate of Urban Bodies in Lucknow.

It is worth mentioning that the Communicable Diseases Campaign started in Uttar Pradesh on July 1, while the Dastak campaign will run in the state from July 17 to July 31.

Regarding the campaign being run in each municipal body, the Directorate of Urban Bodies has directed all the Municipal Commissioners as well as general Managers and executive officers of the Water Works Department and Water Institute and Municipal Council officials to send the daily report of the work done to the Directorate. Additionally, every Saturday and after the end of the campaign, the compiled report will be made available to the Directorate as well as the government.

The compiled report will have to be submitted before August 5.

The order issued by Dr Nitin Bansal, Director of the Directorate of Urban Bodies, says as per the micro plan prescribed in each body, all the officers must ensure garbage disposal, sanitization, fogging, anti-larva spraying as well as cleaning of drains in the localities of the wards of their respective bodies along with getting defective hand pumps repaired, making clean drinking water available to people and preventing water logging in an effective and timely manner.

The officials have also been asked to ensure making the compiled report, in relation to the activities carried out during the campaign and the completed activities, in their respective areas available on the Directorate's e-mail and Google link daily, weekly and every Saturday.

After the end of the campaign, make sure to compile the report and make it available to the Communicable Disease Unit, Directorate General of Health Services and Government and Directorate through email before August 5, it adds further.

Steps to be taken in the urban bodies under the campaign are the following:

- Sensitization of the elected public representatives of the urban body with the help of the Health Department regarding prevention and cleanliness of encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases and water-borne diseases.

- Raising awareness about encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases and water-borne diseases continuously through neighbourhood monitoring committees in the urban area.

- Getting fogging done in urban areas, conducting intensive vector control and sensitization activities at the places mentioned in the list of high-risk areas provided by the Health Department.

- Conducting awareness campaigns in urban areas for measures of environmental and personal hygiene such as no open defecation, use of pure drinking water and prevention of mosquitoes

- Arrangement for covering of open drains, cleaning of drains/garbage

- To stop the use of shallow hand pumps, they should be marked with red colour.

- Sealing the pipe of handpumps with concrete from all sides

- Construction of soak pit for the release of wastewater near hand pumps

- Bacteriological / Virological tests to monitor the quality of pure drinking water

- Installation and maintenance of Mini Public Water Supply (MPWS) Tank Type Stand Post (TTSP) in the population as per norms

- Construction of roads to prevent waterlogging and growth of vegetation

- Regular removal of vegetation growing on the side of the roads

- Focusing activities on vulnerable population groups in urban areas and slums

-To make vulnerable areas open defecation-free (ODF) on a priority basis

- Preparation of progress reports of departmental activities in sensitive areas and urban slums and recording of physical progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor