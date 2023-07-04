Satya Dev shares first look of his next titled 'Garuda: Chapter 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : On the occasion of actor Satya Dev's birthday, the makers of his next unveiled the title and the first look poster of his next film.

The film is titled 'Garuda: Chapter 1'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Satya Dev shared the poster and captioned it, "ACTION mode on !! Special Day - Special Announcement. Here's Introducing #Garuda - The Next New Chapter of Raw - Action & Thrill. The Excitement & Exhilaration will only peak from now. Thank you @abhisheknaama sir for beleiving in this one. I promise you the best. @directorkranthibala is a talent to watch for. Let's rock !!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuRwKReW-/

Helmed by debutant director Kranthi Bala and produced by Abhishek Nama.

In the poster, Lungi-clad Satya Dev is seen carrying a girl on his back, while standing on the stairs in a forest with a lighted wisp in one hand and an axe in another hand. There is a dog standing behind him. The trees are set on fire and Satya Dev looks intense in the poster.

Soon after the actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Anna waiting," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow , Congratulations @actorsatyadev anna & Happy Birthday to you."

Kranthi Bala penned a unique and powerful script to present Satya Dev in a never-seen-before avatar and action-packed character.

'Garuda' which will be mounted on a massive scale is going to be the highest-budgeted movie for Satya Dev. The movie will have some leading technicians handling different crafts.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor