Mom-made with Love: Recipes on Life, Business, Enterprise-management cum motivational book dedicated to the lessons we learn from our first friend and foremost guru

Authored by food entrepreneur and founder of Marrakesh Gaurav Gite (with Kalyani Sardesai)

Proceeds of sales to go to charity

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Think management and motivation, and the first images the terms conjure up would be business jargon, pie charts, graphs, figures and statistics-not to forget impressive speeches by coaches who seem to know it all!

What if we argued that the very first and most enduring lessons in management-which frankly serve as the foundation in life, business and enterprise-come from home itself? Lessons that are timeless, boundless, fuss-free and uncomplicated!

Thus, the book- Mom-Made with Love. Recipes on Life. Business. Enterprise. A management cum motivational book with a difference that celebrates the learnings we imbibe from our first friend and foremost guru—namely, mom.

It is the brainchild of the award-winning Foodpreneur Gaurav Gite, the founder of the multi-city Quick Service Restaurant Lebanese/Indian chain Marrakesh and has been co-authored by journalist and writer Kalyani Sardesai who has served as the narrative partner.

The book makes the case that most lessons worth remembering are learnt at our mothers’ knees in a simple and lucid manner by juxtaposing each life lesson with successful business case studies and research.

“Whether you choose to look at it as a back-to-basics book or a road map for the way forward, we leave it to you,” says Gaurav Gite. “But here’s hoping every young person with a dream and a goal reads it.”

Mumma-the best manager in the world

Mom-Made is not only a dedication to Gaurav’s own mother, who gave him her life’s savings and full trust to initiate his brand, but it also serves as a gentle reminder to everyone of all that we owe to our mother.

The one who not only gives us life but also teaches us how to live it. And yet, we underestimate her lessons on life, love, hospitality, relationships, time, and resource management and keeping it all together, when frankly, running a home (and often a career!) with limited resources and mounting demands is a superlative feat!

“There is no coach or mentor who has been able to surpass the advice I have received from my mother, and I suspect this is the case with most others. But since Mumma doesn’t wear a spiffy business suit or spout jargon, we don’t pay attention. Honestly speaking, my personal journey would have been much smoother had I listened to her first, ” Gaurav Gite shares.

Hence, this book. A tribute, a love letter and a long overdue apology to the wonder woman that is Mumma Gaurav and everyone else’s too!

“The narration is deliberately fuss-free to emphasise how time-honoured simplicity is the answer to the chaos and complexities of our work and life, yes even in the era of Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse and Global challenges,” says Sardesai. “Each chapter is initially written in the first person weaving in Gaurav’s interactions with his own mother–and then moves on to instances from the world of hospitality, entrepreneurship, and service. From budding entrepreneurs to mid-career professionals to addressing relationship management, this is a book with a little takeaway for every reader.”

Since this is the land of Adishakti, the Author’s note begins with a short note on her and then moves on to modern-day mothers who manage home, work and multiple roles with grace and efficiency. Frankly, no advisory house or entrepreneur can boast of a single hack that does not trace its origins back to lessons imbibed in childhood from their mom.

Life lessons from mom

The contents of the book include 21 life and management lessons from mom juxtaposed with successful business case studies and nuggets of research pertaining to that particular topic. So, from timeliness and patience to relationship management, banishing fear and the importance of consistency, the book showcases how the earliest lessons we learn from mumma are the cornerstone of successful business practices. In short, her lessons are not just sentimental and old-fashioned but the foundation of all practical good sense in business and enterprise.

In keeping with the spirit of the book, the proceeds are pledged to charity.

Also, in the book: roll call of famous celebrities and their moms.

As page-breakers, different celebrities from different walks of life have been asked a simple question: What are the lessons you learnt from your mother? In some cases, celebrity mothers have spelt out the lessons they have taught their kids.

Some of the names in the book include musical vocalist and composer Kailash Kher, Jaydeep Burman (founder of Rebel Foods), Ajay Menon (MD, Motilal Oswal), war hero Maj General Ian Cardozo, musician and film-makerAvadhoot Gupte, choreographer Sandeep Soparrkar, eco-warrior and industrialist Anand Chordia, Shantiswaroop Bhatnagar awardee and neuroscientist Shubha Tole, UAE based billionaire Dhananjay Datar, celebrated entrepreneur Yatin Shah (founder of the world’s largest camshaft manufacturing unit), Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, musician Raghav Sachar, actors Adil Hussain and Shruti Marathe, writer-translator-compere ManjiriDhamankar, Sumantai Kirloskar, the matriarch from the House of Kirloskars, sportsman Dhanraj Pillay, Olympic judge and entrepreneur ArnavazDamania and more.

About the authors

Foodpreneur Gaurav Gite is among the first to educate desi palates on the infinite possibilities of stylish shawarma and Lebanese cuisine under his flagship brand Marakkesh. Decorated with several awards, including the Maharashtra Young Achievers Award 2018 (Rising foodpreneur) and The Times Food & Nightlife Award 2019, Gaurav has a singular belief in the power of terrific food served with passion.

Kalyani Sardesai is a Pune-based journalist, author, and corporate trainer.

Mom-Made with Love is available on Amazon at Rs 595 and also on Kindle. But there’s an early bird discount for this week – Rs.495 and on Kindle Rs.99.

