Thalapathy Vijay pays last respect to late actor and director Manobala

Thalapathy Vijay attended the last rites of actor and director Manobala in Chennai. He visited his residence in Chennai and paid his last respect to the late comedian, who died on May 3. A few pics of the Leo actor from the funeral of Manabola are currently going viral on social media. Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly the only celeb who attended the last rites of Manobala at his residence in Chennai. The actor is being hailed for his gesture on social media. It is said that Manobala was a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay and would often share updates about the star and his upcoming films.

Manobala passed away on May 3 at the age of 69. He reportedly breathed his last while receiving treatment for a liver-related illness at a hospital in Chennai. His sudden demise has left the entire Kollywood industry in shock and several celebs took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences to the late comedian. Manobala acted in over 450 films over the career span of 35 years. He is known as a director, producer, and comedian in the Tamil film industry.

