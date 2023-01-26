Nagaland overcame challenges to become equal partner in nation building: Governor

Kohima, Jan 26 Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Thursday that the state was born under difficult circumstances, and building a united Naga society, nurturing of democratic ethos in a challenged situation, and safeguarding of tribal honour and dignity in a difficult political climate was a challenge for all sections.

The Governor also said that Nagaland has, however, made its indelible mark in the march towards growth and development of the country.

Unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, Mukhi said that Nagas are second to none in human resources, and many success stories have already being created by them.

Nagas need to be focused and persistent in the pursuit of the highest knowledge and service towards community and humanity, he said.

The Governor said Nagaland was formed in 1963, with a unique special constitutional dispensation that safeguard the identity and interests of the Naga people, and it laid a solid foundation for developing the future of the people according to their own genius.

Mukhi said the state has achieved significant milestones in becoming an equal and contributing partner in the nation building process.

He also underlined the need to further explore and tap into the potentials of the state's resources, both natural and human, in order to enhance productivity of people in all sectors.

The Governor called for special emphasis on the empowerment of the scheduled castes, the scheduled tribes and other weaker sections of the society to ensure that they too should find a place in the country's growth and development.

The Governor also suggested that the agriculture sector can rely more on technological advancement for better harvest.

