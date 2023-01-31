Bengaluru FC appoint Darren Caldeira as director of football

Bengaluru FC welcomed back former player Darren Caldeira who worked as an expert for the Indian Super League (ISL) as the Director of Football.

The club also appointed former head coach Albert Roca as a Technical Consultant as announced on Monday.

Roca who guided Bengaluru FC to the final in their first-ever ISL season in 2017-18 will return to the club in his new role. It is also a homecoming for Caldeira who played for the Blues from 2013 to 2015 and once again in the 2016-17 campaign.

Club owner and Director, Parth Jindal said, "We are thrilled to bring two former Bengaluru FC people back to the fold, as we look to restructure and take this club forward. Albert's work with Bengaluru during his two seasons in charge was exceptional. Under him, we had one of the strongest squads and played arguably the most attractive football in the club's history. His vision, network, experience and the fact that he knows this club, will be aspects that will help us immensely."

"In Darren, we have someone who is technically sound and has stayed connected very closely with the League in his previous role in broadcast. Importantly, having played for and won trophies with us, he is well aware of the mentality this club has been built on. I am confident that together, Albert and Darren - along with the rest of the team - will set us on track to being the football club we are capable of being, and beyond," he added as read in a statement issued by the ISL.

Roca also guided Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup final in 2016 and was later appointed as head coach of Hyderabad FC. However, he joined FC Barcelona even before taking charge of the team and will now again work in Indian football.

"I am delighted to return to Bengaluru FC, which has been my first home and family in India. We achieved some great things together during my time at the club, and I was sad when circumstances forced me to return to Spain. But football has given us another chance, one that I am excited about, and looking forward to. The club and its fans have had a tough last few seasons, and the ownership and management are determined to make this right. And I will do my best to make it happen," said Roca.

As for Caldeira, he is a winner at Bengaluru FC having won the I-League and Federation Cup during his time at the club and would now be responsible for overseeing recruitment and football development at the club.

Speaking on his appointment, Caldeira, who also holds an AFC B license, said, "It is both - an honour and a challenge - to return to Bengaluru FC where I've had some of my fondest memories as a player. I've got this chance to give back to the club in a different role and it is one that I am very excited about. There is also the added advantage of working with someone as experienced as Albert and together, we're looking forward to taking our football club to newer heights."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor