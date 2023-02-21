Gajendra Singh Shekhawat comes down heavily on Gehlot for criticising raids by central agencies

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday came down heavily on Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for criticising raids by central agencies and alleging their misuse.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and black money. Due to that, some people are disconcerted. By expressing it like that, CM wants to divert attention," the Union minister said.

"If I speak about the misuse of agencies, perhaps nowhere else has there been such misuse as that in Rajasthan," the Union minister said, adding that if people who have misused the agencies raise such questions, "I think it is meaningless".

In a tweet, the Union minister posted on Tuesday, "People of a credit cooperative society in Jodhpur were introduced to the Chief Minister in a sponsored manner!" The Union minister added, "And then CM called me "accused"...this was also another vicious planning against me..."

Over a scam, concerning the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, the Union minister said, "The CM is trying to get political mileage. He has on several occasions used public platforms to vent out his personal enmity against me and called me names such as useless, looter and fugitive."

"The CM called me accused yesterday. He defamed me with the intention of murdering me politically. Did he want to give a direction to the police? Or did he want to get political mileage? Or did he want to take revenge for his son's shameful defeat in the 2018 assembly elections," the Union minister asked.

On the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, Shekhawat said the special operation group (SOG) filed three charge sheets in the court but did not mention Shekhawat or anyone from his family involved in the case.

