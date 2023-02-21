Goods yard to shift from Aurangabad Railway Station to Daulatabad

Aurangabad:

The divisional railway manager (DRM, Nanded Division) of South Central Railway (SCR) Upinder Singh has underlined that the division will be shifting the freight station (or goods yard) from Aurangabad Railway Station to Daulatabad. Hence the SCR will initiate land acquisition soon.

The proposal to establish a pitline of 16 bogeys got passed at Aurangabad Railway Station. The union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, while inaugurating the foundation stone laying ceremony had informed the DRM to have a dialogue with the industrialists and business fraternity on whether to shift the goods yard from here or not so as to extend the pitline till 24-bogeys. The DRM was told to submit the report in 10 days.

Accordingly, the DRM had a discussion with the transporters and office-bearers and members of various unions and all of them gave their nod to shift the goods yard. The names of the Daulatabad, Karmad, Potul and Lasur sites were proposed. Later on, it was decided to finalise shifting at Daulatabad so that businessmen and industrialists benefit from it.

The DRM said, “ First we, will have to acquire the required land at Daulatabad. After taking the land in possession, the task of laying railway line work will be undertaken and after its completion, the goods yard (or freight station) will be shifted.”