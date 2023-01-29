'AIADMK win in Erode East by-poll will have impact on LS election'

Chennai, Jan 29 AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that a win in the Erode East by-poll will also have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, the senior AIADMK leader said that the party will announce its candidate within 2-3 days.

He also said that party cadres were working hard for the victory of the candidate and said that the AIADMK leadership was confident of victory.

The by-elections for the Erode east is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be on March 2.

The nominations can be filed from January 31 to February 7 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on February 8 and last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 10.

The main opponent of the AIADMK candidate will be Congress leader, EVKS Elangovan, who is the candidate of the DMK-led front.

Elangovan, a former Union minister and former TNCC president, is the father of the late Thirumahan Everaa.

Everaa was the sitting legislator of Erode East constituency whose death on January 4 necessitated the by-polls for the Erode East seat.

The DMDK and the AMMK have already announced candidates for the seat. DMDK's Erode district secretary, Anand would contest for his party while AAMMK has named East Erode district secretary Shiv Prasanth as its candidate.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has decided not to contest the by-elections while Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi will field a candidate in the by-polls.

The deposed AIADMK co-ordinator, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has announced that his faction will contest the polls, but several former AIADMK leaders have asked him not to pursue that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor