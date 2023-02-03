Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420.

In October last year the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat.

Following Amul, Mother Dairy too had hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw materials over the past two months.

"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation," the spokesperson said.

( With inputs from ANI )

